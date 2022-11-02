iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,929. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.