iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

