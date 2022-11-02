iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IUSB)

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,152,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 397,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,110.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 480,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 136,018 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter.

