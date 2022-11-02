iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.