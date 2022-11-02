iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,040. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period.

