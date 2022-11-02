iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBTD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.