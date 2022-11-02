iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $25.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

