iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

