iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EMB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 92,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $111.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

