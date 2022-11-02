iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,965 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

