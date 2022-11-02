iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.49

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.49 and traded as low as $23.50. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 65,338 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.