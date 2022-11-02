iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 122,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 840,844 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.34.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

