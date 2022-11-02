iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 103,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $231.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

