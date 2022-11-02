iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 10.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.85% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $105,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

