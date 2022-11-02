iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 138,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

