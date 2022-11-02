iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHV opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.05.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.