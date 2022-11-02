iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,492,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 453,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,146,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.