iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $62,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $652,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.97. 23,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

