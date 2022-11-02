iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.64 and its 200-day moving average is $240.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

