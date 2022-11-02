iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

