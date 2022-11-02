ITT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
ITT Price Performance
NYSE:ITT opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Transactions at ITT
In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ITT by 66.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ITT by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Featured Articles
