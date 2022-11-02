ITT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ITT by 66.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ITT by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.