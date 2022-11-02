ITT (ITT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.35-4.65 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78.

ITT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

