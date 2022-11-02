IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVERIC bio Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.