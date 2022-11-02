Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

