Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,322,000 after purchasing an additional 266,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 265,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,033,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

