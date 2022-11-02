Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Up 1.3 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

