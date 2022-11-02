Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

