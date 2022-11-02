Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,022,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,690.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

