Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Mondelez International Price Performance

About Mondelez International

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.