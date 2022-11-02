Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

