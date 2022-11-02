Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4,911.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

