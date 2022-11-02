Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TD opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

