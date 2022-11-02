James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

James River Group Stock Performance

James River Group stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 7,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $906.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. James River Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

