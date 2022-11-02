Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $8,975,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

