Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of EXP opened at $122.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.