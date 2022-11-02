Jefferies Financial Group Comments on East Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EJPRY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

