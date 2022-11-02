Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE TNL opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

