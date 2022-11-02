Jefferies Financial Group Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $80.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.72.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after buying an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.