Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carrier Global Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
