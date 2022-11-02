Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

