JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 268,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,436. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

