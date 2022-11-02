Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $131.88 million and approximately $149,263.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022794 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07802367 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $134,583.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

