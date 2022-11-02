JMP Securities Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $142.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $196.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Shares of SGEN opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

