John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

JBT opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $345,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.