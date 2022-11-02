John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,025. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $7,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.