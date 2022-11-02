John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,025. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.
Insider Activity at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
