John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Trading 0.6% Higher

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 966,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 226,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

WLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.90.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.57 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

