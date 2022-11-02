JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $47.50

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

