JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $239.50

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 239.50 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.00), with a volume of 265533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.04).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

In other news, insider David Graham acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £5,998.60 ($7,248.19).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

