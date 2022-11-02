JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.88). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.91), with a volume of 46,316 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £31.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.07.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.