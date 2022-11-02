JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Souders Financial Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 375,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 347,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,376 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 3,768,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.
